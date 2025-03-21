Gravenberch, Elliott, Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool injuries & possible return dates ahead of Everton & Fulham | Getty Images

Liverpool have a fresh injury concern after Ryan Gravenberch withdrew from international duty

Liverpool are set for a busy return to Premier League action with two games in five days at the start of April against Everton and Fulham. The Toffees head to Anfield on April 2 for the final Merseyside derby of the season before Arne Slot takes his squad to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on April 6.

After being knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and with the Reds’ Carabao Cup campaign ending in Wembley defeat to Newcastle United, the focus is firmly on sealing the Premier League title. The Reds need 16 points from their final nine games as things stand, although the required total will decrease if closest rivals Arsenal drop any more points.

Liverpool have picked up some fresh injury concerns in recent weeks but a lightened game load will help with recovery. After the Merseyside derby with Everton, Liverpool have no more midweek games as Slot looks to clinch a major trophy in his first season at the club.

Liverpool injury news and possible return dates

Ryan Gravenberch

The midfielder is set to be assessed by Liverpool after withdrawing from the Netherlands squad for Nations League games with Spain on Thursday and Sunday. In a statement from the Dutch national team, they claimed Gravenberch was still struggling with an issue that he sustained during the Wembley loss to Newcastle United. Liverpool will hope his return to Merseyside is precautionary as he was spotted training with the Netherlands this week.

Slot may opt to give Gravenberch a much-needed rest against Everton to avoid any further issues but with the Liverpool boss not expressing any concerns after the final, the midfielder is likely only facing a minor issue.

Possible return date: v Fulham, April 6.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool defender was withdrawn against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month after appearing to injure his ankle while falling to the turf. No timeline has been offered for his return by the club. Speaking on March 14, Slot said: "Trent is indeed not available. He will not be there at the final. But he is still to be assessed for how long it’s going to take but we do expect him back in the end of the season.”

A recent report from the Daily Mail claimed Liverpool are looking at a mid-April return for the right-back, with Liverpool facing West Ham and Leicester City after their games with Everton and Fulham.

Possible return date: v Leicester City, April 20.

Conor Bradley

The Northern Ireland international has not played since being forced off in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa by a muscle injury. He was left out of the Northern Ireland squad for friendlies with Switzerland and Sweden. His national team boss, Michael O’Neill, was able to give more clarity on the player’s injury as he discussed why Bradley was omitted from his squad.

O’Neill said earlier this month: "It wasn't that close [Bradley playing for Northern Ireland in March], to be honest. Realistically, when you have an injury of that nature you always feel it will be a minimum of four to six weeks (out).”

The timeframe given by O’Neill would see Bradley return in early to mid-April.

Possible return date: v Fulham, April 6.

Harvey Elliott

The midfielder came off the bench to good effect against Newcastle on Sunday. He provided the assist for Federico Chiesa’s stoppage-time goal. He was spotted limping out of Wembley, however, after being dragged down by Joelinton late in the game. However, he appears to have already overcome that issue as he was spotted training with England Under-21s this week.

Possible return date: v Everton, April 2.

Ibrahima Konaté

The defender was withdrawn at half time during France’s Nations League clash with Croatia, with the national side confirming the star had picked up a knock during the game. Konate was forced off against Paris Saint-Germain last week but returned to face Newcastle United at Wembley. The use of the word knock suggests nothing major with no official update coming from the France camp after their 2-0 loss to Croatia.

Possible return date: v Everton, April 2.

Joe Gomez

The defender suffered a cruel hamstring injury early into Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round defeat at Plymouth Argyle. Speaking in February, Slot confirmed the centre-back had undergone surgery on the issue and said the player has a chance of returning before the end of the campaign. The Liverpool boss said: "Joe Gomez had surgery for his hamstring injury, so he's out for a long time. He will be back maybe just before the end of the season."

Possible return date: v Crystal Palace, May 25.

Tyler Morton

The midfielder played three times on the road to the Carabao Cup final and could well have made the bench against Newcastle had he been fit. It is likely that Morton will get minutes for the Under-21s when he does recover from having an operation for his problem. Having reportedly had the chance to join Bundesliga heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen or RB Leipzig last summer, Morton was kept at Anfield to provide cover.

He is likely to be one of several players moved on during the summer.

Possible return date: Unknown