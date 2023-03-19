12 celebrity Liverpool supporters ranked in order of their reported net wealth.

The passion and commitment of Liverpool’s fanbase is well known throughtout the world of football.

The world famous Kop and those passion-filled European nights at Anfield have become the envy of opposition clubs as the likes of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Rafa Benitez and Jurgen Klopp have delivered silverware on a regular basis. Given the size of the Reds fanbase, it probably should not be shock to find they are backed by a number of celebrities at home and abroad.

From Hollywood film stars, sporting legends and and musical legends, some eye-catching names are known to follow the Reds so we have put together a list of 12 and ranked them in order of their net worth.

We have utilised the Celebrity Net Worth website for all of the data to ensure we are not comparing figures from various sources. Take a look below as we count down to the richest Reds.

1 . Top 10 famous Liverpool fans in net worth order A look at some of the most famous Liverpool fans and their net worths.

2 . Kim Cattrall. Net worth - £33.2 million The Canadian Sex and the City actress was born in Mossley Hill, Liverpool, and has since been a life long fan of the Reds. Back in 2014, Cattrall took to Twitter saying “Whoever doubts my love of @LFC and Liverpool can kiss this gals a**” followed by a picture of her character Samantha.

3 . Chris De Burgh. Net worth - £41.5 million A regular at Anfield, the ‘Lady in Red’ singer took to Facebook in 2020 to celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League. He is pictured here in the directors box before the Steven Gerrard Testimonial Match between Liverpool and Olympiacos in 2013. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . Caroline Wozniacki. Net worth - £41.5 million Former Australian Open Champion Wozniacki has been a lifelong Liverpool supporter and was ‘happy and proud’ when her side won the Premier League title back in 2020. Steven Gerrard sent her a personalised message in February 2020 and the tennis star told her social media following just how elated she was. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images