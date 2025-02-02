Liverpool prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final but Trent Alexander-Arnold is an injury doubt.

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds vice-captain was forced off in the 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth. Although Liverpool moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with Mo Salah firing a double either side of half-time, the triumph was somewhat marred by Alexander-Arnold trudging off the pitch in the 70th minute.

Slot update

Arne Slot’s side are still fighting on four fronts, having finished top of the new league phase of the Champions League to automatically qualify for the last 16. Now Liverpool turn their attention to trying to overcome a one-goal deficit when they face Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield on Thursday. The Reds lost the opening meeting 1-0 in North London last month.

However, Slot has admitted that he does not expect Alexander-Arnold to be involved against Ange Postecoglou’s outfit. The Liverpool head coach said in his post-match press conference at the Vitality Stadium: “The situation was that he said to me, 'You have to take me off' and he sat on the floor and we took him off.

"He felt something, I can't tell you exactly what and how bad it is of course because we are one hour after the game, but it is never a good sign if a player is asking for a substitution."This is not a fact but I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday, but let's hope he is back with us as soon as possible."

‘Nothing to indicate a serious injury

Liverpool’s medical staff will be conducting further tests on Alexander-Arnold’s problem. On X, the account @physioscout which provides football injury analysis has given a prognosis. It has been suggested that Alexander-Arnold has an issue with his quadricep, but it is likely to be a strain or tightness rather than something more serious.

The post said: “Trent Alexander-Arnold went off in the second half with an upper leg injury. Based off where he was palpating, as well as the physio's tests, it seems to be a quad injury.

“Nothing to indicate a serious injury based off the game footage, and Slot added that he ‘felt something’. Unlikely a cork/contusion with that description, it's more likely a quad strain or just general tightness.

“Potential recovery times: If quad tightness: Less than a week.If quad strain: 2-6 weeks. If I were to estimate, it's probably more likely just quad tightness. Even if it is just discomfort, he'll be racing the clock to make Liverpool's clash vs. Spurs.”

As things stand, Alexander-Arnold could be the only player who misses out for Liverpool against Spurs. Curtis Jones was back from an issue to come off the bench against Bournemouth - and assisted Salah’s second goal. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota returned from a muscle injury to be an unused substitute and Darwin Nunez recovered from illness.

Liverpool did not have a single player on the treatment table so Joe Gomez, who has recently overcome a hamstring issue, and Federico Chiesa were omitted from the match-day squad