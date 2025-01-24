Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ange Postecoglou has given an update on the Tottenham Hotspur forward as their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool looms.

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that they’ll be without another key player for their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Spurs will travel to Anfield on Thursday 2 February holding a 1-0 aggregate lead from the opening encounter in North London earlier this month. Ange Postecoglou’s side have had their struggles lately and a 3-2 loss at Everton last weekend left them 15th in the Premier League. Liverpool, on the other hand, are six points clear at the summit of the table

Injuries have taken their toll on Tottenham. Last night, they battled to a 3-2 Europa League win over Hoffenheim. They were again without Dominic Solanke, a £65 million signing from AFC Bournemouth in the summer transfer window. The former Liverpool striker sustained a knee issue in training last week - and he is set to spent around six weeks on the treatment table, which means he cannot feature against Liverpool.

Head coach Postecoglou said: “With Dom, the information now is that we are looking at around the six-week mark. No surgery. Maybe we can get him back a little bit earlier, just see how he progresses. But at this stage it’s saying around six weeks.”

Tottenham did welcome back Rodrigo Bentancur against Hoffenheim after he suffered a concussion in the early stages of the Liverpool semi-final first-leg encounter. But, as things stand, 10 Spurs players are absent with injury.

Midfield duo Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr have minor issues. Meanwhile, key centre-back Cristian Romero has returned to training from a hamstring issue but needs to time regain fitness. Romero could be back against Liverpool but fellow defender Micky van de Ven (hamstring) may face a race against time.

Tottenham are set to definitely be without Solanke, No.1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, first-choice left-back Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Wilson Odobert when they face the Reds in under two weeks’ time.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have two players unavailable in Diogo Jota (muscle) and Joe Gomez (hamstring). However, Curtis Jones was forced off at half-time in the 2-1 win over Lille in the Champions League earlier this week. Head coach Arne Slot will provide an update on Jones ahead of the Premier League encounter against Ipswich Town tomorrow.