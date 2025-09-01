The Alexander Isak transfer saga makes everyone involved look bad | Getty Images

How Liverpool could benefit from a transfer deal sheet on transfer Deadline Day.

The most anticipated day of the summer has arrived - the transfer Deadline Day is upon us, giving clubs mere hours to finalise any remaining deals before the window slams shut for 2025.

Liverpool are once again hot in the headlines with multiple reports of them finally reaching an agreement with Newcastle United for Alexander Isak. The Reds have been in pursuit of the striker for months, with the player making it clear he does not wish to stay at St James’ Park.

Fabrizio Romano has dropped his famous ‘here we go’ line, with an update that Isak will undergo a medical today. David Ornstein has also reported that Liverpool and Newcastle have reached a ‘total agreement’ over an Isak transfer.

“Deal for 25-year-old striker worth £130m to NUFC with solidarity, £125m cost to LFC. Medical to be done on Monday before Deadline Day switch for Sweden international,” The Athletic reporter posted.

Liverpool are also eyeing a last-gasp move for Marc Guehi but they will need to tie up any loose ends for both targets today if they want to secure their signatures.

Fortunately, the Premier League champions can buy themselves some extra time to finalise both deals with a transfer deal sheet.

What time does the summer transfer window close?

The 2025 summer transfer window will close today - Monday, September 1st - at 7pm BST. The window has been split into two this year, due to the Club World Cup, and the deadline is earlier than the usual 11pm cut-off time.

Clubs have until 7pm to get any lingering deals over the line and bring the signings into their squad. However, they can submit a transfer deal sheet to earn extra time to complete final documentation.

What is a transfer deal sheet?

Liverpool may benefit from a transfer deal sheet this summer, with both Isak and Guehi hanging in the balance ahead of the deadline.

A transfer deal sheet is a document that confirms a transfer has been reached, granting a further two hours after the deadline to finalise the formalities of the deal. Deal sheets were introduced to the Premier League in 2008 due to several deals falling through as a result of paperwork issues.

Transfer deal sheet rules

Clubs will be given until 9pm tonight to finalise any transfer submitted through a deal sheet. The transfer in question must be agreed between both clubs prior to the initial 7pm deadline and then fully completed by the extended deadline.

If transfers are still not yet finalised by the new 9pm deadline, they will not go through. Deal sheets cannot be used before 5pm but need to be filled in before the window closes.

Using Isak as an ideal example, with reports suggesting a deal has been agreed between Liverpool and Newcastle today, the Reds could submit a deal sheet to buy themselves extra time if formalities and paperwork risk being incomplete by 7pm.