Crystal Palace have reportedly identified a replacement for Marc Guehi.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Marc Guehi may be about to be given a major boost.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has made it clear that his captain will not be sold unless a replacement can be found. While the Eagles are set to sign Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse for around £23 million, Glasner wants another option with Premier League experience.

However, Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted that the club will ideally sell Guehi as he is in the final year of his Selhurst Park contract. But there could be a compromise between Parish and Glasner as the Eagles are closing in on signing a centre-back who ticks the boxes that the head coach wants.

Palace identify potential replacement

According to Sky Sports, Palace are close to an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion over signing Igor Julio on loan with an option to buy. Julio has played 37 times in the Premier League since signing from Fiorentina in 2023. Igor was left out of Brighton’s squad for their 2-1 victory over Manchester City yesterday and has also been linked with a move to West Ham United.

The Guardian suggests that Palace have attempted to sign Manuel Akanji from Man City as well as Monaco’s Mohammed Salisu. That has resulted in the Eagles turning their attention to Igor.

Should the South London outfit complete the deals for Igor and Canvot then that could see them give the green light for Guehi to depart. The England international has remained a consummate professional during the ongoing speculation around his future. He has played in all five of Palace’s games so far this season and scored a sublime goal in a 3-0 victory at Aston Villa yesterday.

What’s been said

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Glasner said: “He’s so professional and it was clear he would play today. I can say it with clarity, and I said it to the chairman that it’s nothing to do with Oliver Glasner but we need to keep Marc to play a successful season.

“We had a meeting in March where we talked about the situation so again we know how the situation is and we have an agreement that we could sell Marc if we have the right replacement in. We wanted to have this replacement at the beginning of the pre-season to be independent from this situation.

“That was on July 9 (the season started), it’s August 31 and there is no replacement in the building so it’s clear one part of the agreement is not fulfilled that means we can’t sell Marc.

“It’s not a wish or gift for Oliver Glasner, it’s necessary for playing a successful season. We had a great start and I think our fans deserve to have the best players available. I know if we don’t sell Marc, he will accept it. He loves the club and team, he feels the appreciation and we feel the same from his side. That’s why I have to say we need to keep him.”