Liverpool's search for a new manager is becoming one of the most discussed topics in world football. Jurgen Klopp shook the club and those around him when he announced he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, claiming he is 'running out of energy'.

The popular and well-loved German will play out his final season with the Reds as they push to win a second Premier League title under his reign. Once the curtains are drawn on the 2023/24 campaign, Klopp's iconic nine-year tenure will come to an end and Liverpool's new chapter will begin.

The burning question still remains — who is the best possible replacement for a manager like Klopp? The Reds are diligently scouring the transfer market for candidates and so far, two key names are commanding the most attention. Xabi Alonso has been the main focus for some time now but Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi is also on the shortlist.

Liverpool are keeping their options open though, and an interesting update has landed regarding another potential suitor. La Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that the club's directors are keeping tabs on Simone Inzaghi as Inter dominate this season's Serie A standings with a 16-point lead over AC Milan.

A new update comes following Inter's exit from the Champions League, after Atlético Madrid knocked them out in the round of 16 on penalties. Transfer expert Enrico Camelio revealed a 'bombshell' insight into the situation, suggesting that Inzaghi's future lies away from Inter and those interested in him could offer huge pay days to see the deal materialise, relayed via L’Interista.

"Don't ask me for the team. Clearly it's not in Italy, I'll give you two teams that give you three times what Simone Inzaghi gets. One is Liverpool and one is Bayern Munich, one of the two is interested in Simone Inzaghi. And be careful that Inter have to sell a big player is already on record."

