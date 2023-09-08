Liverpool brought in multiple signings this summer that have already hit the ground running.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that Alexis Mac Allister is the bargain deal of the summer.

The Reds brought in the former Brighton midfielder Mac Allister alongside Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo, as well as managing plenty of outgoings across the summer window.

But the 24-year-old has already settled into life on Merseyside with aplomb, starting in every league game so far.

Signed for £35m (but sources suggest it could rise to £55m) he stands as a considerable bargain given some of the numbers we’ve seen this summer, especially considering he was a standout performer for a very good Brighton team, as well as the Argentinian World Cup winning side.

CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has named as his ‘bargain signing of the summer’: “I want to mention Alexis Mac Allister [as the bargain deal of the summer],”Romano said on Monday’s DeBrief podcast.

“For me, this is a great signing by Liverpool. I think they did a very good job. […] For a fee which is close to €40 million, I think this is something incredible.”

After just four games, Mac Allister has managed 63% of his dribbles so far, won 6.0 duels per90 (59%) won 5.5 ground duels (58%) as well as 2.5 tackles per90 in what has been an industrious start to life under Jurgen Klopp.

What can’t be measured by statistics is his ability to effortlessly link-up with his new teammates, evade the press and bring balance to a midfield that was so highly contended last season.

Being positionally versatile also makes him a key starter, given he can rotate from deeper roles to more advanced positions, but so far we’ve seen take a more refrained role whilst Szoboszlai is tasked with joining attacks.

That’s why there has been a lack of goal threat from the midfielder who managed 10 goals in the league last season, as he benefitted from being Brighton’s set-piece taker as well as being more advanced.

