Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed that Brighton are the team that has impressed him the most this season, amid reports linking Roberto De Zerbi to the club.

With Jurgen Klopp set to depart, a shortlist of managers was drawn up that reportedly included the Brighton manager. The Italian has impressed since taking over in late-2022 with his free-flowing style of play which has made Brighton one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Premier League. As it stands, Xabi Alonso is the frontrunner to succeed Klopp but De Zerbi is among the candidates, according to The Athletic.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Alexander-Arnold was asked which team has impressed him the most, and his answer will certainly get people talking given De Zerbi's links. “I think probably the most interesting team over the last year or two in the Premier League has been Brighton,” Alexander-Arnold said. “So, I would say Brighton are the one when I’m able to watch one of their games it’s always entertaining. It’s always free flowing football. The way that they build-up and play out from the back is exceptional, really brave. And I think yeah I would say Brighton’s been the one. The Liverpool defender also admitted it’s very difficult to play against De Zerbi’s side. It’s an absolute nightmare to play against [Brighton]. It’s a very, very difficult game."

The Brighton manager would most likely cost the club a fair fee, given his release clause is said to be around the £12m mark. He's also been linked with Barcelona however, despite all the reports, De Zerbi is fully focused on the task at hand with Brighton.