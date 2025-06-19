Trent Alexander-Arnold #12 of Real Madrid C.F. reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group H match between Real Madrid CF and Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium on June 18, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool to join Real Madrid earlier this month

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold was given a scathing review by Spanish media following an “underwhelming” debut for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup on Wednesday night.

The 2024 Champions League winners were held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal with both goals coming within seven first-half minutes. Gonzalo Garcia scored for Madrid in the 34th minute before Ruben Neves equalised from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander-Arnold got away with an error in the 19th minute of the game as he twice lost possession in quick succession and was then out of position as Renan Lodi thought he’d put Al-Hilal in front, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside.

The ex-Liverpool defender, who left Anfield for around £10m as Madrid were keen to sign him ahead of the Club World Cup when he was still under contract with the Reds, lost more duals than any other player in the first half was withdrawn by Xabi Alonso after 65 minutes.

How Spanish media reacted to Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid debut

Sport gave Alexander-Arnold a 5/10 for his debut and said: “Xabi Alonso positioned him inside with the ball, but he never looked comfortable or created any advantage. Physically far from his best, it wasn't the best debut for the Englishman, who also failed to contribute offensively.”

Football Espana also rated his performance 5/10 and branded his debut as underwhelming. They said: “There has been much talk about Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of his debut, but it was an underwhelming one. He was not at his best defensively, and he struggled to make an impact in attack before being substituted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goal gave the exact same rating, and said: “Not the best debut. Some of his passing was loose, and he was badly exposed defensively.”

Defensa Central, a dedicated Real Madrid website, also issued a 5/10 rating but were kinder in their analysis of Alexander-Arnold’s debut.

Trent Alexander-Arnold insists Liverpool exit was the right move

Alexander-Arnold addressed the media after the game and insisted he had made the right decision to leave Liverpool for the Spanish capital.

“It's a very proud moment for me. It's a moment that most, if not all players, dream of at some point in their life,” Alexander-Arnold said after. “But it was very challenging to play in that heat and very different from England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's the first time I've moved clubs. I didn't know what to expect and it's a big change but I'm loving every single minute of it. In my mind and in my heart, I know that I made the right decision for me.”

While Alexander-Arnold has moved on from Liverpool, fans will be watching with interest to see how he performs at Madrid this season. Comparisons have already been drawn to how Philippe Coutinho struggled in Spain but there are still several players - such as Alonso, Luis Suarez and Javier Mascherano - who have enjoyed plenty of success following their respective exits from Liverpool.

READ NEXT - Milos Kerkez has had look around AXA Training Centre as Liverpool close in on transfer