Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have more contracts to sort out and Real Madrid are considering another bargain swoop.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool haven’t just started the transfer window well, it can be argued that the two best signings were made before the season even ended.

With Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah signing new contracts, Arne Slot has two players who he knows he can trust and, more importantly, didn’t need to use a sizeable chunk of his budget to replace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as adding quality already like Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez is an astute signing for the future and short-term with the imminent arrival of Florian Wirtz adding the star quality needed to win titles.

There is a looming problem this season though but it is one that Liverpool seem intent on avoiding with Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate both out of contract next summer.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool contract stand-off

Robertson could be sold to Atletico Madrid with his replacement already identified, but there has been news on the club’s stance on Konate. The Reds would “seriously consider” an exit for the Frenchman this summer if a new contract cannot be agreed.

According to Fichajes, Konate has something of an ultimatum, with a familiar foe lurking in the background: “Real Madrid has been closely monitoring the French centre-back, considering his signing to strengthen a defence that needs to be revamped following Militao's fitness issues and Alaba's inconsistency. The club is keen on a possible free transfer next year, although they haven't ruled out a move to a faster rate if Liverpool decide to sell this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The English club's position is clear: if there's no long-term commitment, they'll look for a profitable exit. Although Merseysiders are confident of retaining Konaté, they're aware of the risk of repeating complicated contractual situations like the one they're currently facing with other key players in the squad. Time is ticking, and the French international's future is more open than ever.”

Even if Liverpool have to cut their losses on Konate and sell at a discounted price, the fact that they secured his signature from RB Leipzig for £36m makes things a lot easier to take – if he doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal.

Who could Liverpool target to replace Konate?

There is no reason why, even with just a year left of his contract, the Reds couldn’t push for a similar sort of transfer fee and at least get their money back.

What would also soften the blow is that Marc Guehi is available for a reported £34m, a player who Liverpool have been linked with in the past and who would dovetail nicely with Van Dijk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England international has a year left on his own contract at Crystal Palace and with their participation in Europe in doubt, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he decides to make his anticipated big move now.

Guehi’s situation is similar to Konate’s in that his club doesn’t want him to leave, but there is a realisation that keeping him isn’t possible.

Liverpool are also open to selling Jarell Quansah which suggests that they have centre-half targets already lined up, regardless of what happens with Konate. Left-back and right-back seem sorted for the long-term which makes addressing the issue in the middle a lot easier.

It’s an issue that will be immediately solved if Konate signs a new deal to send Madrid packing though.