Liverpool have recalled some players from loan this month to aid their defensive worries.

Liverpool have been linked with some potential new defensive recruits this winter window but they aren't the only club hoping to bolster their backline. In fact, Anfield continues to attract attention from other leagues as we push through the second half of the 2023/24 season.

At the start of the month, Liverpool opted to recall a number of loaned out players to help patch up the gaps left by a number of long-term injuries in the defence. One player who has returned to Merseyside is Owen Beck, as Jurgen Klopp is currently without a fit, natural left-back on his roster.

Beck spent the first half of the season on loan with Dundee, and started all 17 of his Scottish Premiership appearances He also contributed two goals and two assists, as he split his time between playing at left-back and further forward in midfield.

While Liverpool have recalled the 21-year-old as an emergency back-up option, there is still talk that he could actually be sent back out on loan for the remainder of the season. Football Scotland has reported that both Rangers and Celtic are keen to bring Beck to Glasgow to boost their options in defence, and the reigning champions have been linked with him for some time.

However, both clubs will have to play the waiting game as Liverpool are not in a position to make a decision on Beck until both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas make their return. Both players are expected to be back in training at the end of the month, but until then, Klopp 'wants to keep hold' of Beck.

In the absence of both Robertson and Tsimikas — who suffered respective shoulder and collarbone injuries — Joe Gomez has been stepping in at left-back. The 26-year-old has now played across every position in defence this season.

