Two former Liverpool bosses are in the running to make a return to Premier League management by snapping up the vacant Leicester City manager role.

Brendan Rodgers , another familiar Reds face, left The Foxes by ‘mutual agreement’ on Sunday with the former Premier League champions struggling to climb out of the relegation zone with just 10 fixtures left in the campaign.

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said : “The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.

“However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management.

“Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

First team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell are leading the side in the interim, but Leicester City will be hoping to make a quick appointment in the role.

Steven Gerrard is one of the names rumoured for the Leicester City job (Image: Getty Images)

Among those touted as Rodgers’ replacements are ex-Liverpool and Everton manager Rafa Benitez and Anfield legend Steven Gerrard .

The Spaniard has been out of work since his sacking by Everton last year and is the second favourite for the Leicester job. Meanwhile, Gerrard is available after being dismissed by Aston Villa in October last year.

The favourite candidate is the newly available Graham Potter who became the latest in a long line of Chelsea sackings after defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Current Celtic, Bristol City and Middlesbrough men are also amongst those named as potential Potter replacements by bookies.

Next Leicester City manager odds