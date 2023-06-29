Two Liverpool free agents set for bumper payday in Saudi Arabia

Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are out of contract and looking for a new club.

Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left Liverpool as free agents this summer and are now being targeted by the big-spending clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Middle Eastern league has already landed several high-profile names in the current transfer window. Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema signed for Al-Ittihad in a deal which sees him earn the same amount (£172m per year) as Cristiano Ronaldo at rivals Al-Hilal. Also joining this summer is a strong ex-Chelsea contingent in Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and N’Golo Kante.

Next up could be Firmino, who is a target for Al Ahli and the club are reportedly in final stages of agreeing the deal . There’s a three-year-contract on the table but there are still some personal terms to agree on the player’s side. If he signs, he will join former adversary Mendy at the club.

Firmino left Liverpool after eight years and 111 goals and rounded off his career at the club with a fine solo strike in the club’s 4-4 draw with Southampton on the final day of the season.

Also being targeted is Oxlade-Chamberlain who, at 29, is considering his options at this stage of his career. According to the Daily Mail, he is being targeted by the Saudi league. His previous pedigree and social media following is said to be two reasons why he is being targeted.