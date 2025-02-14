Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Wolves at Anfield.

Liverpool will be without two midfielders when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Curtis Jones' part which sparked the melee following the 2-2 draw against Everton earned him a one-game ban. Jones made an impact after coming off the bench for the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. His goalbound shot was cleared by Jarrad Branthwaite but the ball dropped for Mo Salah to prod home in the 73rd minute.

But Jones was incensed by Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrating Everton’s draw at full-time. James Tarkowski netted an equaliser with virtually the last kick of the game and Doucoure went over to the travelling away fans after referee Michael Oliver brought a finish to the game. Jones dragged the Everton midfielder away, with a fracas ensuing.

Jones and Doucoure were both issued second yellow cards and sent off, meaning they must serve respective one-game suspensions. A Premier League statement said: “Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones were both sent off for two bookable offences in Everton's 2-2 draw with Liverpool. The pair will each serve one-match bans.

“Doucoure will sit out Everton's upcoming Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace, while Jones is suspended for the first of Liverpool's Matchweek 25 games, versus Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Morton undergoes the knife

Meanwhile, Tyler Morton has confirmed that he has undergone surgery. The academy product has a shoulder problem which has ruled him out of action for several weeks. Posting on Instagram, Morton said: “Operation went well. Thank you to everyone for your messages.”

Morton has been on the periphery of Liverpool’s Premier League title charge this season. He has not made a top-flight appearance and featured only five times in total. The 22-year-old impressed when spending the past two seasons on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively. Last summer, he was linked with moves to German sides Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig but was kept at Anfield to provide cover.

Gomez blow

The only other player set to miss out against Wolves, as things stand, looks set to be Joe Gomez. The versatile defender suffered a recurrence of a hamstring setback in the shock 1-0 FA Cup loss against Plymouth Argyle. It is reported by The Times that Gomez could need surgery as he faces a lengthy lay-off.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returned from a minor quad injury against Everton. The vice-captain came off the bench in the second half when he replaced Conor Bradley, who was on a booking and was perhaps fortunate not to receive a second yellow card for a foul. Alexander-Arnold could be back in the starting XI against Wolves.