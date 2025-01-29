Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are back in European action this evening against PSV in the Champions League.

Liverpool have touched down in Eindhoven and they’re ready for their next Champions League challenge. The Reds will take on PSV for their final league stage match before the competition progresses to the knockouts.

As well as their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool are enjoying a superb start to their European action under Arne Slot. With seven wins from seven so far, the Reds will be looking to make it a full house against the Dutch this evening, who also have a lot at stake.

PSV are fighting for their place in the qualification play-offs tonight. The Red and Whites have won the Champions League just once in their history, back in 1988, and they have a big task on their hands as they eye a place in the last 16. Only clubs who finish in the top eight are guaranteed their place in the next stage, those who are ninth down to 24th will fight for the final eight places through the play-offs.

Ahead of their clash at the PSV Stadion this evening, UEFA have confirmed the officials taking charge of the match. Here’s a closer look at tonight’s referee and the rest of the team supporting him.

Who is the referee for PSV vs Liverpool?

An all-German officiating team will be in control of Liverpool’s final league stage match this evening. Overlooked by referee Tobias Stieler, Christian Gittelmann and Mark Borsch will support him as his assistants, while Florian Badstübner has been appointed the fourth official. Sören Storks and Sascha Stegemann will be on VAR duty this evening.

Stieler has taken charge of three games this month prior to the clash at the PSV Stadion. His most recent match in charge was Mainz 05 vs VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, which ended 2-0 to the home side and saw seven yellow cards distributed.

Throughout his last six fixtures as a referee, Stieler has shown 26 cards, including one red. Three penalties were also awarded throughout these matches.

What do Liverpool need to reach the Champions League knockouts?

Absolutely nothing. Liverpool are in cruise control now, thanks to their perfect run in the competition so far. Slot can afford to rest his entire usual starting 11 and substitutes bench if he so wishes, as the Reds are guaranteed their place in the next round regardless of what happens tonight.

Liverpool could potentially relinquish their spot at the top of the standings to Barcelona though, if they lose and the Catalonians win. Barca are up against Atalanta, who need a win to guarantee their own place in the top eight and secure an automatic spot in the round of 16.

Manchester City have everything riding on their last game, as they’re currently way down the table in 25th and are searching for a play-off lifeline. They absolutely must win their clash against Club Brugge this evening, as they’re currently outside the top 24 by two points. Any club who finishes below 24th place will be knocked out of the league stage.