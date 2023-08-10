Ultra-attacking Liverpool starting XI for Chelsea clash according to fantasy football managers - gallery
Here’s how Jurgen Klopp would line up against Chelsea if Fantasy Premier League managers had their way with his team selection.
Out of all the Premier League starting XIs, predicting the Liverpool team is perhaps one of the toughest challenges with a wealth of attacking options at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.
Darwin Nunez started pre-season preparations on fire but Klopp may end up fielding Cody Gakpo up top for the season opener against Chelsea this weekend. Meanwhile, there's debate as to whether both new men Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister make the starting XI.
Some football fans most in the know are Fantasy Premier League managers, who have spent the summer analysing form and trends to pick the best squad possible.
LiverpoolWorld looks at who those managers are picking from the Liverpool side to create a starting XI according to Fantasy Premier League popularity.