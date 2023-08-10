Here’s how Jurgen Klopp would line up against Chelsea if Fantasy Premier League managers had their way with his team selection.

Out of all the Premier League starting XIs, predicting the Liverpool team is perhaps one of the toughest challenges with a wealth of attacking options at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

Darwin Nunez started pre-season preparations on fire but Klopp may end up fielding Cody Gakpo up top for the season opener against Chelsea this weekend. Meanwhile, there's debate as to whether both new men Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister make the starting XI.

Some football fans most in the know are Fantasy Premier League managers, who have spent the summer analysing form and trends to pick the best squad possible.

LiverpoolWorld looks at who those managers are picking from the Liverpool side to create a starting XI according to Fantasy Premier League popularity.

1 . GK - Alisson, 9% Only David Raya scored more points than Alisson (5.5) in Fantasy Premier League last season. Photo: Getty Images

2 . LB — Andy Robertson, 3.7% Jurgen Klopp seems likely to deploy Andy Robertson (6.5) as the left centre-back in a back three but the 11 most owned Liverpool stars don’t fit that system, so we’re using a 4-3-3. Photo: Getty Images

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk, 9.3% Virgil van Dijk (6.0) is an expensive option in defence but is guaranteed minutes. Photo: Getty Images

4 . CB - Ibrahima Konaté, 1.3% Ibrahima Konate (5.0) is likely to be the cheapest way into the Liverpool defence for fantasy managers. Photo: Getty Images