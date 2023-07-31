Darwin Nunez has found his scoring boots in pre-season and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a more prolific season from the Uruguayan.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been in scintillating form during pre-season preparations for Liverpool with four goals and an assist in just three brief 45-minute appearances.

The Uruguayan showed flashes of brilliance at Anfield last season but was all too frequently wasteful in front of goal as the Reds crumbled to their worst Premier League finish since 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nunez scored nine goals in 29 top-flight appearances last time out and Klopp will be wanting double figures and then some from his forward this season, which looks promising given his fine pre-season form.

Sporting the new Liverpool away kit, Nunez was on target against Leicester City on Sunday in the side's late preparation for the Premier League's return in under two weeks.

Darwin Nunez goal celebration explained

Opening the scoring in the 30th minute, Nunez looked the perfect striker as he stalked the six-yard box and turned in a Diogo Jota effort with aplomb. When celebrating the goal, the forward picked out the camera to make a love heart symbol before pointing to a tattoo on his arm as he stared down the lens.

Darwin Nunez kisses a tattoo of his child (Image: Getty Images)

The love heart was no doubt a message to the star's partner Lorena Manas. The two have been dating ever since 2020 after Manas broke up with Barcelona star Aleix Vidal, with whom she has an eight-year-old daughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nunez has previously said that he dedicates all his goals to Manas, although that intention did slip at one point last season after a goal against Manchester United resulted in him mocking Red Devils star Marcus Rashford when celebrating.

Nunes and Manas welcomed their first child in January 2022, naming him Darwin and continuing the family tradition of passing down the name from generation to generation.

After scoring against Leicester, the tattoo to which Nunez pointed on his right forearm is one of his son as a baby. Nunez didn't have the tattoo work done when he joined Liverpool last season and appeared to have the extensive work done after the youngster's first birthday in January.

Nunez’s life with partner Lorena Manas

The Liverpool star's partner comes from Almeria in the south east of Spain, but has made visits to South America to see the player's home country and family who still live there. Trips often coincide with Nunez being on international duty for Uruguay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manas is also known to be close friends with the wife of former Barcelona star Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, from their time at Barcelona together.

The couple seem about as happy as can be, sharing a series of loved-up photos from their holiday in Spain this year, where they spent time with former Everton and Barcelona man Gerard Deulofeu . Writing on Instagram after the holiday: "Holidays with you by my side are better, you deserve my whole life. Thanks for putting up with my craziness, without you nothing would be possible. I love you, Mami!"

Darwin Nunez net worth

Manas herself is also known for her social media presence, making Liverpool fans chuckle earlier this year with an eyebrow raising caption of the striker eating sushi. As Nunez tucked into his food, Manas wrote: "The two things I like to eat the most."

Liverpool start their Premier League campaign with an away trip to Chelsea on Sunday, August 13 when Nunez will be hoping to carry his pre-season form into the division.

Advertisement

Advertisement