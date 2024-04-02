Conor Bradley has hailed teammate Alexis Mac Allister as an 'unbelievable' player amid his brilliant run of form in recent weeks.

Mac Allister has been one of the signings of the season anywhere in Europe and the ease at which he settled into life on Merseyside was admirable after starring for Brighton. Originally used in a deeper role, a tactical switch by Jurgen Klopp has seen the Argentinian register three goals and five assists - as well as 10 goal contributions for club and country across all competitions in his last 11 games.

This hasn't happened by accident; the emergence of Wataru Endo as a key figure in midfield since December has meant that Mac Allister (and the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones) have all had license to play slightly further forward. Mac Allister was injured in December but Endo didn't take over the role fully until February which has helped push the former Brighton midfielder forward.

"He's just an unbelievable footballer," Bradley told Liverpoolfc.com. "I've never seen someone retain the ball so well. He's so calm on the ball and he's so composed. He's just a wonderful footballer and he's a joy to play with. I can't praise him enough, to be honest."

The incisiveness of his passing is something to be heralded and we saw it in full flow at the weekend. After Szoboszlai fired in a low pass to Mac Allister, his brilliant control and quick, fast pass into Mohamed Salah cut open his former side's defence as Salah scored the winner and he was only able to play said ball due to his positioning further up the pitch, thanks to Endo.