Virgil van Dijk has dropped more comments on his current Liverpool contract situation.

Virgil van Dijk has once again been pressed for an update on his current contract situation at Liverpool. The Reds captain is just weeks away from potentially becoming a free agent, with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold also in the same boat.

The latter could be preparing to say farewell to his boyhood club amid strong links with Real Madrid. Recent reports claimed that Alexander-Arnold was close to finalising an agreement to join the Spanish side, who have been perseverant in their mission to bring him to the Bernabeu.

Van Dijk has also had clubs show interest in signing him this summer, with Saudi Arabia one of the leading destinations trying to snag his signature. However, while Alexander-Arnold edges closer to the exit, the situation has felt different for his teammates.

Van Dijk and Salah want to stay at Liverpool

Fans have been getting the impression that both Van Dijk and Salah want to stay at Anfield beyond the summer, but they are yet to sign anything official to make it happen.

Back in December, Melissa Reddy reported that the duo had ‘made it clear’ they did not want to leave Liverpool and there was anticipation that both players would reach an agreement over new contracts.

This was almost four months ago, and little progress has been made since then. Reporters have grabbed both Van Dijk and Salah whenever they’ve been able to, to ask whether there has been any breakthrough.

Van Dijk spoke with the media after Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Fulham on Sunday, and admitted that steps had been taken behind the scenes towards a potential new deal.

“There is progress, yeah. I don't know [if I'll stay], we'll see. Listen, these are internal discussions and we'll see,” the captain said.

"I love the club, I love the fans and they were there for us again and we wanted to reward them. But I want them to be there on Sunday again and make the stadium an amazing venue like always for us.”

Virgil van Dijk already teased an announcement

While news of there being ‘progress’ in conversations will be positive for fans, the skipper already teased some potential good news.

Van Dijk recently answered questions put to him by supporters during an event and he was naturally quizzed on how he felt following what was potentially his last every Merseyside Derby.

The defender’s response was intriguing and suggested that there is currently nothing to be stressed about.

“I can’t say more than there will be news in the upcoming weeks, whether it’s positive or not. I have no idea at this point, well I don’t know, I mentioned it many times before, I said I am calm,” Van Dijk said at the event.

“Like I said also many times before, you know I love the club, and the club loves me. I love playing for Liverpool. At this stage, I’m not really panicking whatsoever, so let’s see.”