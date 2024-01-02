Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's fourth and final goal from the spot after a foul on Diogo Jota.

Martin Dubravka was adjudged to have clipped Diogo Jota.

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean has explained the reasoning behind the decision to award Liverpool a controversial penalty against Newcastle United on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp's side cemented their status as the league's top team with a convincing 4-2 win at Anfield. Mohamed Salah netted twice for the Reds, while Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo grabbed a goal each in a thrilling second-half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Salah's second goal that left Eddie Howe and the Newcastle players feeling aggrieved, with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka penalised for allegedly fouling Diogo Jota in the box. Replays were inconclusive but Dean, who was on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, shed some light on the conversations between referee Anthony Taylor and VAR assistant Stuart Attwell.

“I think we’ve heard Stuart Attwell just then on VAR, well we have anyway, there’s clear contact by the left elbow of Dubravka on the foot of Jota,” Dean said. “So, once he’s given the penalty it is hard to overturn.”

Salah stepped up to rifle the penalty past Dubravka and give Liverpool a two-goal lead with just four minutes of normal time remaining. The Egyptian had already missed from the spot when the game was 0-0 but took responsibility to secure all three points for his side.

He did open the scoring shortly after half-time, tapping into an open net from close-range after Darwin Nunez's square pass. Alexander Isak equalised for the visitors but two goals in four minutes from Jones and Gakpo put Liverpool in the driving seat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sven Botman made it 3-2 with less than 10 minutes remaining but Salah's penalty allowed the Anfield support to enjoy the final exchanges in comfort.

The decision to award the penalty split opinion, with former Manchester United defender Gary Neville - also on commentary duties - insisting the delay between contact and Jota's fall was enough to see it overturned. He added: "The Liverpool fans have been booing referee Taylor but he has done them a favour there. I don't think that was a penalty."