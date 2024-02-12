Liverpool were 'very lucky' that their second goal against Burnley was able to stand, according to the Sky Sports Ref Watch panel.

Jurgen Klopp powered to a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez which kept them top of the Premier League table. A fine header from Dara O'Shea threatened to thwart their victory but they fired back just seven minutes into the second half.

That was where the contentious decision occurred; Burnley manager Vincent Kompany eluded to this in his post-match comments, saying: “You need a little bit of luck on your side. We didn’t have that despite the performance. And you need to put away your chances. And we didn’t do that, despite the performance."

The moment in question was the tackle from Alexis Mac Allister on Josh Brownhill. Mac Allister initially followed through and kicked the midfielder which left the Argentinian rolling about in pain - as the ball eventually found its way to Harvey Elliott, who delivered the cross for Diaz to score. The lack of an appeal from the midfielder was strange, given that the footage clearly shows that happening - and the Ref Watch panel claimed Liverpool were lucky to get away with such a key moment in the game.

"I just think Mac Allister kicks through," former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock said. "But I don't understand why the player wouldn't go down and make more of it and maybe that's just why he doesn't overturn it, maybe he thinks there isn't enough in it. I thought Liverpool were very lucky to get away with that one."

"I have to agree with you there." Sue Smith claimed. "If he had gone down, but the fact that he stayed on his feet and Mac Allister went down maybe that's why it wasn't given but it looks like a foul to me." The former England international concurred, but former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes it was the right call, despite their claims.