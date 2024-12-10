The Sky Sports reporter has shared ‘her information’ on Liverpool’s contract situation.

With just three weeks left of 2024, attention is starting to shift to the January transfer window. Clubs will soon be able to enter negotiations for new signings and sales to bolster their chances at trophies, qualification and survival in the new year.

Liverpool’s main talking point remains their three players approaching the end of their contracts. The ongoing saga featuring Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah has churned out countless reports since the summer, and there has still been no confirmation of any player signing a new deal.

Salah took the headlines by the scruff of the neck with his recent post-match comments about not yet being offered a new deal. Reports continue to suggest both he and Van Dijk are edging closer to new terms, while Alexander-Arnold’s situation remains the more trickier.

Melissa Reddy has provided an update on exactly that, claiming that talks are ‘ongoing’ with the trio and there is the picture in place that Salah and Van Dijk will remain at Anfield beyond the summer. Sky Sports reporter Reddy gave a lengthy slice of insight which could stir up some mixed emotions among the fans.

“The huge talking point away from the pitch has been over the contract situations of the three core players — Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold,” she started (via GiveMeSport). “Now, my information has been quite consistent in that talks remain ongoing. They’re positive, they’re respectful and Liverpool want to do right by the players, and the club themselves.

“It’s been quite evident that Salah and Van Dijk really want to stay. They’ve made that clear, they verbalised that and I think, possibly on their side, there’s been a bit of frustration that it’s taken so long to reach an agreement. But the anticipation is that there will be one, that both players will remain at the club.

“The situation with Alexander-Arnold is slightly different because he has Real Madrid hugely interested in him and some of his recent comments about winning the Ballon d’Or is very much singing from that Real Madrid hymn sheet.

“All three would be able to speak to overseas clubs from January 1st. The feeling and sense I get from Salah and Virgil is that they have no intention to do that.”

The suggestion that Salah and Van Dijk have ‘no intention’ of discussing a move elsewhere in the new year is extremely promising. It now falls to Liverpool to get the papers on the table and the pen ready for the two stars to extend their stay on Merseyside. As for Alexander-Arnold, it remains a bit of nail-biter as there is little to suggest which way his scales might tip.

Real Madrid have been keen on the vice-captain for a while now and his friendship with Jude Bellingham has added to the recent rumours of a move. However, Alexander-Arnold has stressed in his past that his dream is to captain Liverpool full-time. The waiting game continues for the club to confirm each player’s decision.