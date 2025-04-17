Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have announced new contracts with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool are now on a roll with reaching new contract agreements with key players. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have both put pen to paper over new deals, and there could be more on the way over the coming months.

The captain is the latest to be announced and his decision to extend his stay at Anfield could inspire others to follow suit. There are other players the Reds are hoping to tie down with new deals, and fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate is one of them.

Liverpool hoping for new Ibrahima Konate contract

Before the news of Salah and Van Dijk, Liverpool had made the Frenchman a priority for contract talks. Football Insider initially reported back in October that the Reds had opened initial discussions over a new deal.

However, one of the outlet’s latest updates claimed that the club are no closer to reaching an extension with Konate. The report claims that there is now a ‘growing feeling’ that the 25-year-old could be sold on once the summer transfer window opens.

Konate’s current terms are due to expire next summer, meaning if Liverpool cannot reach a new agreement soon, they may be forced to cash in to avoid the risk of leaving for free in 2026.

While it seems Liverpool are having a tough time reaching new terms with Konate, Van Dijk’s influence could play a big part in getting a deal over the line.

New Van Dijk contract could convince Konate

One major concern surrounding Liverpool in recent months has been whether an exodus is looming on the horizon. After a relatively quiet summer and January window under Arne Slot, all the action is expected to unfold at the end of the season.

There are a number of exit rumours doing the rounds at the moment so fans can be excused for having feelings of uncertainty right now. But these new deals could be the start of a domino effect with other contract breakthroughs.

Van Dijk is a figure Konate clearly looks up to and enjoys playing alongside, so his commitment to the Reds may be a turning point in these ongoing contract talks.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, Konate said: “With Virgil we know how good he is, how special he is, what he’s been doing for years. He’s so good. Like I’ve said previously, I will be better than you one day, that’s why I work very hard everyday to achieve this.

“It’s crazy how many Man of the Match he gets this season. It’s very good to play with Virg, but sometimes people who watch the game they think it’s only Virgil who plays. I’m not jealous, but watch the game and it will tell you the truth.”

Konate also had a lot of praise for his captain and teammate when asked about their partnership during an interview with the club’s media in February.

“When I was in Leipzig I watched some games of Liverpool and I didn’t realise how good he was. Then when I came here, sometimes I’d think, ‘No! How is this possible?’ And now I think because he’s too good, some strikers see Virgil and are just thinking: ‘I have no chance against him.’

“On the pitch I need him and I think it’s the same way for him, hopefully! I know how good he can be for me and we just work together and try to be the best partnership in the world. For me personally, before I had my injury [in late November] I think we were on the top level and I think a lot of people felt that as well, but we know that we just have to keep going in this way.”

