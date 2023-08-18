The Liverpool manager gave the new summer signing a brilliant welcome at the AXA Training Centre.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s first meeting with summer arrival Wataru Endo has been released, in what was a brilliant first encounter.

The Reds made a late switch in the market to sign the Stuttgart midfielder in a deal worth £16m as Liverpool look to combat their current defensive midfield issue.

Missing out on the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia was a huge blow, given the respective quality both displayed last season, but Endo arrives as an experienced, professional and perhaps, underrated signing going off the tributes that have come from experts in Germany.

Klopp was clearly happy with his signing, describing him as a ‘really good footballer’ and someone who ‘loves defensive challenges’ and the brilliant video begins when he greets the 30-year-old with a huge smile and a big hug at the AQA Training Centre today.

He said: “Just feel as comfortable as possible because we need you, we really need you and your heart and your legs and your football ability and your football brain, your desire - we need it!

“We have a really good team, really good...ready to work but very offensive!” He said before the pair burst into laughter.

He finished with: “Change. We have plenty of time to talk, I’m really happy to see you.”

With Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner gone, Endo’s signing is a way to help replicate parts of what made those three players a success at the club.

His tenacious style of play is coupled with a cool head and an ability to keep running and hounding opponents; it’s something that has been seriously lacking for well over a year now.

Alexis Mac Allister performed admirably in that role against Chelsea, but whether it was his fault or not, Liverpool found themselves under real pressure from about the 35th minute onwards.

You can’t understate Fabinho’s impact on the success of Liverpool over the course of the last five years - he was perfect alongside Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum at winning the ball back and screening the defence which allowed them to play such a high-line and be so aggressive and hard to play against.

Now, it’s completely different. Teams can get at them and they need a solution. Endo is a financially smart move, but they’ve also banked on physical ability and experience which are certainly two things you can’t underestimate.