Jurgen Klopp explains Wataru Endo’s role for Liverpool after signing

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken out on the signing of Wataru Endo and how he will fit into his side.

The Japan captain has arrived from Stuttgart in a deal worth up to £21m and he becomes the club’s third signing of the summer after Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Endo, 30, has experience across Japan, Belgium and Germany as well as 50 caps at international level and he was a key figure in Japan’s run to the Last 16 of the World Cup in midfield.

Klopp explained that he will be able to be integrated into the starting line-up almost instantly. It’s just a case of tactical understanding, rather than fitness as he has already played one game so far this season in Germany.

“Yeah, he had a full pre-season.” Klopp revealed to Liverpool’s Official Website. “I’m not sure he played all the pre-season games but he played pre-season games, so that’s all. He was in full training.

“When we spoke first time, he came off the training pitch! He’s in a good shape. Of course we need to figure out how quick can we put him in, but it will not be a physical problem, let me say it like that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He then went onto explain his position; Endo is typically a defensive midfielder who has previously played at centre-back and he will be tasked with replacing Fabinho in the deep midfield role. Not only will he take the same shirt number that the Brazilian wore (3) he should emulate his position.

Covering the defence and protecting against counter-attacks will be key with Klopp’s new system that is very attacking. However, his role sees him typically feature in the heart of midfield, hunting down challenges and screening the defence.

This is exactly what Liverpool need and that’s how Klopp views his role in the side.

“And the rest, he should play here the position he played for Stuttgart, so there’s not a massive difference. Yes, of course, we do things slightly differently but in the end it would be cool if he could win challenges and pass the ball from A to B – and he will do that, definitely, from day one.