Spurs and Arsenal lead the Premier League table but Man Utd legend Gary Neville doesn’t think that will be the case all season.

Gary Neville has shared his belief that Liverpool could mount a title charge this season but that the Reds may fall short of Manchester City having missed out on a £105 million summer signing.

It was a weekend that shook the Premier League as Arsenal beat the Champions at the Emirates Stadium and Spurs continued their unbeaten start to the season to see the North London clubs go top and second, with Pep Guardiola's titans dropping down to third.

The Cityzens have now lost two on the bounce in the top flight after winning their first six meetings and pundits, including Manchester United legend Neville, are thinking the title may not be a foregone conclusion.

A point against Brighton was enough to keep Liverpool in the top four and, even if the side has not enjoyed the unbeaten start of Spurs and Arsenal, look the real deal this term. Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast , the Sky Sports pundit said: “They [Liverpool] could, they’re more likely to than Spurs, no doubt about that. I think Liverpool have got something about them. Today they were playing against a really good Brighton side.

"They’ve got an outstanding goalkeeper, Liverpool, that I always think will keep them in a lot of football matches. And they’ve got strikers who can score goals, and lots of them. They’ve got a good forward line .

“The midfield, it’s attacking. Has it got the defensive stability of what we’ve seen here today, when Rodri comes back in and when you see Rice and Partey and Jorginho? Have they got that defensive stability, Liverpool? If you put Declan Rice in Liverpool’s holding midfield position, or you put Rodri in there, I’d be saying Liverpool will definitely be on for the title.”

Rice completed a £105 million move to the Emirates from West Ham this summer and put in a performance worthy of that price tag in the victory of Manchester City at the weekend. Manchester United were touted as another potential destination for the England international, with Liverpool never really in the running for the 24-year-old.