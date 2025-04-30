Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AI predicts who Liverpool will sign this summer after being crowned Premier League champions.

Liverpool are expected to bring in a number of marquee signings this summer following their stunning Premier League title-winning season.

After two relatively quiet transfer windows since the Arne Slot era started, the newly-crowned champions are looking at making a splash on the market once the season draws to a close.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are expected to have about £150 million at their disposal to spend this summer, similar to 2023. The Reds signed four new midfielders, including fan favourite Alexis Mac Allister, but this time round they are looking at other areas on the pitch.

Using the quoted £150 million as a starting block, we asked an AI Chatbot to predict where that money might go this summer. Here are the players it predicted Liverpool to sign, how much for and why.

Hugo Ekitike - £80 million

Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-forward this summer, with Darwin Nunez expected to leave the club after struggling to establish himself as a reliable No.9. Several targets have made it onto Liverpool’s radar in recent months, with the main man being Alexander Isak, but with Newcastle United demanding in the region of £150 million, the Reds are looking to spread their budget across multiple positions.

Hugo Ekitike is another high profile target and while he will also cost a significant amount of cash, he will be viewed as an investment for the future. The 22-year-old has 22 goals and 10 assists in all competitions so far this season.

Recent reports have claimed that Eintract Frankfurt have ramped up their asking price for Ekitike to €100 million (£85.5m). Liverpool may be able to haggle some of that price down, though.

Dean Huijsen - £50 million

Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract with the Reds but they are still looking at bringing in new defensive options. Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth is another player for the future at just 20 years of age but he is already impressing multiple clubs around the world.

Huijsen has a £50 million release clause in place, which isn’t all that high considering how many years he could stay at Liverpool, plus the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez. Liverpool are not alone in their interest, though. Chelsea are also keen on Huijsen, as well as another Reds target in Marc Guehi. The Blues are reportedly looking to bring both centre-backs in this summer, despite being exceptionally well-stacked in that area already.

Huijsen's attention has come following a solid season from the Cherries, who are currently tenth in the Premier League table, with the opportunity to climb even higher before the term ends.

Milos Kerkez - £20 million

Liverpool are the liking the look of Bournemouth this season, as Milos Kerkez is another target on their radar. Like teammate Huijsen, Kerkez is admired by many clubs and he is a player who the Reds could really benefit from buying.

Andy Robertson has struggled with some performances this season, so Liverpool are on the market for an eventual successor to the Scotland captain. With Kostas Tsimikas also potentially leaving, the Reds need a strong new left-back in their ranks and they have been linked with Kerkez for some time now.

The Chatbot mentions the Hungarian’s valuation of around £40 million but says that Liverpool could negotiate a cut price fee due to Bournemouth’s ‘openness to a sale’ this summer.