Liverpool are within one victory of winning the Premier League title as they sit 13 points above Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Arsenal will continue to try to delay Liverpool's title celebrations.

The Reds' 1-0 victory over Leicester City moved them within three points of claiming the Premier League crown. Trent Alexander-Arnold bagged the only goal of the game in the 76th minute.

There was a chance heading into the afternoon that Arne Slot's side could have claimed their 20th English championship. Had Arsenal suffered a defeat at Ipswich Town then a win for Liverpool would have seen them celebrating at the King Power Stadium. However, the Gunners romped to a 4-0 triumph over the Tractor Boys at Portman Road.

It means that the Reds' clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 27 April is when they could officially be handed the title. There is a chance, however, that Liverpool could wrap up the race before that game kicks off. That is because Arsenal are in action against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. Should the Gunners lose at the Emirates Stadium, they will be 13 points behind Liverpool will four fixtures remaining - and cannot make up the ground.

Arteta said via Optus Sport: “All we can do is delay that moment and from our side earn the right to finish as high as possible.”

There will be no doubt that Kopites will be tuning into Arsenal's clash against Palace. But Slot has admitted that is unlikely the Gunners will slip up and is looking forward to the potential of celebrating a title success at Anfield if Tottenham are defeated.

Speaking at his post-Leicester press conference, Slot said: “The only thing the fans want is us winning the league. After one league title in 35 years with them not being involved because of COVID.

“They were involved, but not as much as they probably wanted. Every moment that it happens, it would be special for them. [I am] definitely looking forward to next week because I assume that Arsenal, because they are such a good team, are able to win during the week. We probably have to do it ourselves and the first chance we have is next week against Tottenham.”

Arsenal’s priority for the remainder of the season is the Champions League. After their emphatic 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the last four.

Arteta has suggested that he will rotate his Gunners team against Palace, who are in pursuit of a top-half finish in the Premier League. The Emirates Stadium boss said via the club’s website: “We have to somehow put 11 players out there and have four or five changes. Let's see how they recover in the next few days. The good thing is they are willing to play because they like the rhythm as well. We are so used to that rhythm every three days that the boys are demanding and then we don't have a game on the weekend. We have a gap there, so let's see how we get there on Wednesday.