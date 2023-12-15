'We didn't plan it!' - Divock Origi explains iconic Barcelona moment for Liverpool

The former Liverpool forward enjoyed some incredibly famous moments across his time at the club.

Origi spent eight years at Anfield before leaving to sign for AC Milan last summer. He has since returned to the Premier League and plays for Nottingham Forest on loan.

Former Liverpool forward Divock Origi has opened up on his best ever moments for the club, as he reminisced and picked out his favourite goals.

Origi, 28, returned to English football this summer after a brief hiatus with AC Milan to join Nottingham Forest but the Belgian has played just eight times, totalling a mere 151 minutes. His only start came in the 5-0 loss to Fulham and he is yet to find the back of the net in what has been a difficult start to life under Steve Cooper.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, across his time on Merseyside, he featured 175 times as he netted 41 times and provided 18 assists but, despite not being a regular starter, he has been part of some of the most iconic moments from the Jurgen Klopp era and has written himself into Liverpool folklore.

With plenty of moments to choose from, Origi reflected on his time at Liverpool and spoke about his iconic goals in an interview with Sky Sports. When asked what his favourite moment was, he replied 'Barcelona or the Champions League final' before then going on to speak about the love he continues to receive from Liverpool fans. "They show a lot of love, even when I'm at the hotel - you always find a Liverpool fan and they'll speak about it!"

Origi's 'big goal' catalogue for Liverpool is hugely impressive. Famous moments include a 96th minute winner in the Merseyside derby in 2018, the second goal against Tottenham in the Champions League final, as well as late strikes against Wolves, Newcastle and West Brom.

But none will top his double against Barcelona in the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final; Jurgen Klopp's side headed into the game 3-0 down on aggregate and they were missing both Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in what looked like an impossible task against Lionel Messi and co.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he netted an early tap-in to set the tone before then striking late on after he was brilliantly found by Trent Alexander-Arnold from a corner which caught the Spanish giants napping. His quick thinking was matched by what was a brilliant finish which ensured their passage to the final which they eventually triumphed in to earn their sixth European cup.