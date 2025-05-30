Florian Wirtz is edging closer to joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has labelled Florian Wirtz as ‘one of the best players in the world’.

Wirtz is closing in on a switch to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen. The playmaker has snubbed a potential move to Bayern Munich in his homeland and favours a move to Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds have made a bid of up to £110 million including add-ons. That will become a club-record fee should Liverpool and Leverkusen agree on terms.

Wirtz has been magnificent for Leverkusen in the past five years. He’s widely regarded as one of the best prospects in Europe. But Nagelsmann has gone even further and believes that the 22-year-old is already rubbing shoulders with the crème de la crème in the game.

Speaking at a press conference as Germany prepare to face Portugal in the Nations League semi-final next week, former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig head coach Nagelsmann said (via reporter Maximilian Koch): "I've never told a player [to] move here or there. What matters is that he plays and that he plays a similar role in terms of significance to the one he played in Leverkusen. We know that he's one of the best players in the world.”

Wirtz joined Leverkusen from Cologne in 2020. He’s enjoyed a scintillating period at the BayArena, recording a total of 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances. In the 2023-24 season, he was instrumental in a history-making campaign for Die Werkself. They claimed their maiden Bundesliga title - not losing a game along the way and ended Bayern Munich’s 11-year reign as champions. Leverkusen were also crowned DFB-Pokal winners and the only game they suffered defeat in was in the Europa League final at the hands of Atalanta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool transfer plans

Liverpool are making impressive early strides in the summer transfer market. The Reds are closing in on the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong, who is Wirtz’s Leverkusen team-mate, having met his release clause of around £30 million.

Frimpong has been identified as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will join Real Madrid on June 1 for £10 million rather than a free transfer when his Anfield contract expires at the end of the month. Alexander-Arnold will represent Madrid in the Club World Cup. The Reds are also keen to bring in AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who is valued at around £45 million.

Speaking on Liverpool’s potential business, head coach Arne Slot said after the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season: “We just want good players and ideally you sign them as soon as you can. But it's not always easy to sign good players, let alone to sign them early in the window.

“But this club doesn't start working from today onwards. There is so much hard work being done behind the scenes already this season to find out which targets we have and try to sign them. I have all the confidence that if we've addressed the right player that we try to sign that player. But let's see when that's going to happen and if that's going to happen because I'm very happy with the squad we already have.”