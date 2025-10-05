Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella of Chelsea celebrate their team's second goal scored by teammate Estevao (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool suffered a 2-1 loss against Chelsea with Estevao Willian scoring a 96th-minute goal for the Londoners at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella revealed that his team practised taking advantage of Mo Salah’s defensive positioning to deliver their late victory over Liverpool.

The London side delivered a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge, with Estevao Willian scoring in 96th minute. Chelsea had taken the lead through Moises Caicedo’s fine strike in the first half before Cody Gakpo equalised for the Premier League champions in the second period.

But Arne Slot’s Reds would concede a stoppage-time goal to condemn them to defeat for a second time in a week. Cucurella burst his way beyond the Liverpool defence and crossed for Estevao to turn in at the back post.

And Cucurella claimed that Chelsea knew that Salah is ‘always ready’ to play on the counter-attack for Liverpool and the left-back knew there would be space down the flank to take advantage of.

Cucurella told Sky Sports: "I think we deserve it. We started the game very well and then the second half we started not in the right way again - we need to improve these things. But in general I think we deserve this win. We came through some tough weeks, this moment was amazing and we go into the break with three points, so we are very happy.

"We deserved this moment. It was not an easy week for us. Playing Champions League we play every few days. It is good because if you lose then you have another game in a few hours. In the middle of the week we suffered in the final minutes but we created this momentum with the fans. Then today we started the game in the right way, we scored early as well and we started to get confidence.

"We know that Salah is always ready for the counterattack so we practiced that and the manager said that the space might be there [on the right side of Liverpool].We saw that it was the last minute but we kept attacking. I tried to give my last effort and Enzo [Fernanez] gave me the ball and I crossed for Estevao."

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was sent-off for a second yellow card for his celebrations following Estevao’s intervention. It meant that assistant head coach Willy Cabellero took post-match media duties. He said: “I believe Enzo has a good connection, a good relationship with the supporters. But any victory in the last second, any victory against Liverpool, Arsenal, big teams, strong teams, can give you a little bit more.

“And extra things can be scored in the 90 minutes, because in the last 30 minutes, the whole crowd, the whole supporters were pushing, were living the game. And that's what we want to create, that environment that is nasty for the away team and gives you a little bit more legs or wings to run in the last couple of minutes. So hopefully we can create this environment for more games. And we know they are always there.”