'We'll see' - Liverpool star out of contract in 2025 delivers update on his future

Liverpool have three key players who are now into the last 12 months of their contracts.

The transfer deadline is almost upon us and Liverpool have just a matter of hours to finalise any incomings and outgoings for the summer. Despite heavy speculation over how the team will look following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, very little has happened this window.

Fábio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg have both been sold to Brentford and the Reds finally welcomed their first signing of 2024 in the form of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The signing of Federico Chiesa is also expected to come at any minute, after Liverpool agreed a £12.5 million total fee with Juventus.

While the squad hasn’t undergone any drastic changes so far this summer, speculation continues to swirl around the future of those now well into the final 12 months of their contracts. Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah will all see their deals expire next June unless they agree to new terms or are sold before Friday’s deadline.

While the latter is looking increasingly less likely, there remains the concern that three of Liverpool’s most influential players could all be leaving Anfield as free agents at the end of the season. Salah’s future has been one of the most speculated over the last 12 months and it seems fans are no closer to receiving clarity on what’s going to happen with him either.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 32-year-old admitted he still isn’t thinking about his situation at Liverpool, nor where his near future may lie.

“I just came for a season and was like: 'I have one year left so just let's enjoy it. Don't think about the contract now, don't think about anything now, let's just enjoy it.’

“I don't want to think about next year or about the future. Let's enjoy the last year and we'll see. Every week that's the most important thing, just think one game at a time. Feels good to be here and that's it.”

Last summer, Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, as eye-watering amounts of money were offered for his signature. Al-Ittihad, the same club that signed Fabinho, offered £150 million for the Egyptian and followed up with a bid in excess of £200 million shortly after.

Talks eventually died down and Salah stayed at Liverpool for the 2023/24 season, but many believed this summer would be his last on Merseyside. However, despite the ongoing speculation, Salah looks set for another season with the Reds. Whether he will opt to sign a new deal or not remains to be seen, though, and only time will tell what the iconic winger chooses to do.