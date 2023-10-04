The West Ham forward had called out Liverpool prior to the game at Anfield, but was made to eat his words after a 3-1 defeat.

Michail Antonio has revealed that Liverpool fans are still messaging him online following their side’s win over West Ham on September 24.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota were enough to see off a spirited West Ham side who had drawn level through Jarrod Bowen just before half-time.

Prior to the game, Antonio made the bold call that his side would beat Liverpool and go onto finish higher than them in the Premier League table and those comments have since back to haunt him: “I am backing myself over Liverpool. You know what, I think we are going to finish higher than Liverpool this season. I’m putting it out there.

“I watched the game [Wolves vs Liverpool] because it was before our game and Wolves could have run away with it. They had quite a few opportunities. We’ve got them this weekend and it’s a six-pointer.”

Following those comments, he failed to make an impact on the game, missing one big chance before mustering just five passes in what was a failed afternoon after some rather big statements. Since then, he’s spoken on his podcast with Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson, The Footballer’s Football Podcast, where he revisited those comments, revealing that he received a large amount of messages following the game and that he continues to receive them even now.

“Swear to you, if we won that game, some would have turned up to my house! If we won that game, I was so implanted in these Liverpool fans heads they would have turned up to my house. It was a madness.

“The amount of messages I got all week from Liverpool fans after the game. I probably won the game even though I didn’t win because how am I still implanted [in your heads]? I’m still getting messages today!”

Liverpool currently sit fourth in the league table, two points behind Manchester City on 16 points following their weekend loss to Spurs. And the Hammers bounced back with a win over Sheffield United and they sit seventh, three points off Klopp’s side.