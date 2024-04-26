West Ham manager David Moyes.

West Ham manager David Moyes has confirmed there’s a ‘good chance’ that key man Jarrod Bowen will be back for the visit of Liverpool this weekend.

Bowen, who has 19 goals in all competitions, missed out during their midweek defeat to Crystal Palace, as the Hammers fell to a heavy 5-2 defeat at Selhurst Park. Prior to that, they lost to Fulham and were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Europa League and will be hoping for a positive response against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowen has missed three of their four games but did register an assist in the 1-1 against Leverkusen in his last outing - and he has two goals and two assists in nine appearances against Liverpool. Klopp even went as far to claim that the 27-year-old is one of his ‘favourite players’. Speaking ahead of the game, Moyes gave a short update on his team’s injury concerns. “Jarrod Bowen is back training, back fit so there's a good chance he'll be available for tomorrow. We have a couple of issues with centre-halves," revealed David Moyes.

"Nayef (Aguerd) is not available. Dinos has a chance, but we’ll have to see how he is." Moyes is referring to his two centre-backs Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos who will require late fitness checks as both missed out during the week.

For Liverpool, they are missing Conor Bradley and Diogo Jota for the next few weeks as well as long-term absentees Thiago (hip) Ben Doak (knee) and Joel Matip (ACL). Klopp did confirm that Cody Gakpo will return to the matchday squad after the birth of his first child. He was absent for the Merseyside derby as he left the squad to be with his wife hours before the game and he will return to action this weekend.