What Alan Shearer has just said about Liverpool transfer decision

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has knocked Liverpool for missing out on Moises Caciedo.

The Reds appeared from out of nowhere to bid £111m for the Ecuador international last week, but that bid only antagonised the London club to respond with a £115m to trump their efforts.

Prior to that, we saw Liverpool have three bids for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia rejected - as they failed to reach the Saints valuation of £50m. Chelsea then tested the water with a £48m bid which then saw Liverpool attempt to make a move for Caicedo - it was certainly exciting but, in the end, fruitless for Liverpool.

Caicedo’s signing has already been confirmed by the club and Lavia is close to following him, leaving Jurgen Klopp empty-handed. The whole drama surrounding these transfers are something that Klopp hasn’t had to endure during his time at the club and Shearer believes it isn’t a ‘good look’ for the club.

“It’s pretty embarrassing for Liverpool if that is the case.” Shearer told The Rest is Football Podcast.

“They’ve gone we will agree a deal for £111m, and then all of a sudden it’s ‘no thanks, I don’t fancy coming to you, I’m going to London. That is not a good look for Liverpool”

It leaves the Merseyside outfit in a precarious position - where do they go next? It’s back to the drawing board as they are in dire need of a defensive midfielder to help anchor their midfield and allow their technicians thrive going forward.

Options may be slim, but the club have been re-linked with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone after his recovery from injury.

There’s also Tyler Adams of Leeds United who has a release clause of £20m, however, Bournemouth have already triggered it and he wouldn’t be available for at least a month and a half.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is an experienced and top-level performer in that role, but he would cost a similar amount to Lavia and it’s unclear whether they would allow one of the best players to leave this early into a new season.