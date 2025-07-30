Hugo Ekitike made his first Liverpool appearance in a 3-1 pre-season win over Yokohama F. Marinos.

Neil Mellor believes that Hugo Ekitike has shown early signs he can be a Liverpool hit.

The Reds completed a deal to sign the striker for up to £79 million earlier this month. Ekitike scored 22 goals and recorded 12 assists for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2024-25 season - helping the German side finish third in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League.

The France under-21 international made his first Liverpool outing in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos to bring the curtain down on the pre-season tour of Asia. Ekitike featured in the first half of the clash, with head coach Arne Slot naming a strong line-up.

Ekitike led the line as he rubbed shoulders with Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and £100 million record signing Florian Wirtz. While the former Paris Saint-Germain marksman only had one effort on goals, an improvised backheel that went wide, Mellor believes there was a lot to like. The former Kop striker, part of the 2005 Champions League-winning squad, was particularly impressed by Ekitike’s movement off the ball.

What’s been said

Speaking on LFCTV, Mellor said: “I like his movement, I really like his movement. I watched him and he is a good height, a good frame and there are going to be a lot of opportunities for him to score goals. He only had one chance in the first half but it’s unselfish movement for a number nine. You know you’re not going to get the ball but you create the space for somebody else.

“The likes of Wirtz, Salah and Szoboszlai will get more time on the ball in good areas because of his movement in behind. His first run after 50 seconds was in behind. The touch he took, it took him away and it ended up going out for a goal kick but you can see his intent. He will get loads of chances likes that.

He’s obviously a confident boy. He scored a load of goals last season, he comes with a great potential but he will want to develop that understanding with the other attacking players in those areas so they know what his movement is going to be. That will be important and another game will help that before the season starts.”

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby added: “Positional intelligence isn’t it? Understanding what you can do for others in your position and he’s very good at that.”

Wirtz scored his first goal for Liverpool in the second half when equalising after Yokohama had taken the lead in the Nissan Stadium. Teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni put the Reds ahead before 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha continued his eye-catching form with an excellent finish in the closing stages.

What’s next for Liverpool?

Liverpool will return to Merseyside and next face Athletic Bilbao in a double-header at Anfield on Monday. The Reds then face Crystal Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday 10 August before their Premier League title defence begins against AFC Bournemouth on Friday 15 August.