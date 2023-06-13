What Kylian Mbappe said about Liverpool transfer last summer

Paris Saint-Germain could cash in on the French superstar this summer, or, lose him for free next year.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he will not trigger the option to extend his contract for another year when his current deal expires at the Parc des Princes next summer.

The 24-year-old superstar has put the whole football world on notice, especially given he could leave the club on a free next year. Valued at £180m , it would be incredible if the former Monaco forward were to leave for nothing next summer, but PSG could demand up to £150m for Mbappe this summer.

Only a handful of clubs in the world can afford Mbappe, with Liverpool obviously not being one of them. But that doesn’t mean that they haven’t been part of the discussion for the forward in the past. At the height of their peak performance under Jurgen Klopp, Mbappe’s name was linked with the Reds. That rumour gained some traction when he confirmed he had spoken to the club whilst at Monaco, but a move was always unlikely given Liverpool’s finances.

“I talked to Liverpool because it’s my mum’s favourite club, my mum loves Liverpool…" he told The Telegraph at that time. "I don’t know why, you will have to ask her! It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club." Klopp has also previously commented on the links last summer , but stressed the financial aspect was far too difficult.