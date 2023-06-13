Former Liverpool £32m defensive target agrees free Serie A move

Former Liverpool target Evan Ndicka has opted to join AS Roma on a free transfer, according to the latest reports.

Ndicka was an attractive option on the market this summer, as he was available on a free transfer after his deal expired after five years at the club. The defender had earned a solid reputation from his time in the Bundesliga at Eintracht Frankfurt and was being tracked by the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona, Tottenham and others.

Standing tall at 1.92m, still only 23 and blessed with pace, Ndicka was one of the best free agents available on the market and was valued at £32m. The Ivorian has built experience across Europe’s premier competitions and he played an integral part to his side’s Europa League triumph in the 2021/22 season, as well as their run to the Last 16 of the Champions League last season, where they lost out to Napoli.

Despite Liverpool’s willingness to target a centre-back this summer, Ndicka has reportedly opted to join Jose Mourinho’s Roma, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. He added that Ndicka is currently on his way to Roma with his agents in order to undergo medicals and sign the five-year-contract that has been offered. The Italian club have only just confirmed the free signing of Lyon’s Houssem Aouar on a long-term deal and it seems they are ready to sign another free agent in Ndicka.

Previously, reports had linked the defender with a move as the future’s of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez were seemingly up in the air, but Neil Jones from GOAL quashed any rumours in late-March when he explained the club were moving onto other targets.