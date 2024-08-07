Aymeric Laporte and Martin Zubimendi. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images). | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Real Sociedad midfielder caught the eye for Spain at Euro 2024.

Liverpool fans have finally discovered Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has become the club’s priority midfield target, but what can they expect from the potential signing?

Arne Slot has seemingly given the green light for the club to seek out a new defensive midfielder (or number six) to anchor his midfield. In the past, Liverpool had great success under Jurgen Klopp with Fabinho, whose primary strength was ball-winning, recycling possession and screening the back four.

Zubimendi, 25, has a release clause of £51m and the Spanish club want the full fee paid up front. Reports from multiple sources such as Fabrizio Romano, Paul Joyce and David Ornstein have confirmed the news and now Liverpool fans will sit and hope they can secure their first signing of the summer. But how does he compare to Wataru Endo, as well as La Liga midfielders last season?

Compared to La Liga midfielders

Zubimendi was a regular feature last season starting 29 times and he’s averaged 30 starts across the past three years which displays his robustness. In terms of notable figures, he ranked sixth for successful dribbles, ninth for shots on target (%), 12th for forward passes, 14th for interceptions and passes into the final third and 15th for passes overall.

In a league that is filled with technically brilliant players who all want to get on the ball, featuring in the top 15 for those metrics is a clear positive, especially considering those came in a team which finished sixth. We can expect him to build on those numbers in England in a far better side with more quality around him - and it tells you he is comfortable on the ball and helps screen the back four.

Compared to Wataru Endo

Considering he would replace the Japan captain, it’s only right we compare the two. Zubimendi’s highest percentile figures compared to midfielders in Europe’s top leagues were percentage of aerials won (96th) passes blocked (95th) average shot distance (93rd) successful take-on percentage (91st) and shot on target percentage (90th).

While Endo’s highest ranked figures come from touches in the middle third (95th) short passes attempted (94th) defensive actions that led to a shot attempt (94th) short passes completed (93rd) and tackles in the middle third (93rd). There are some big contrasts to note such as Zubimendi was significantly better when it came to challenges lost, errors leading to a shot, take-ons and aerials won.

Verdict

While the Spaniard was effective from shooting from deep, taking on players who pressed him, strong in the air and at screening the defence, there are some things that can’t be measured. For example, his composure in the Euro 2024 replacing Rodri against a hugely-talented England midfield was impressive.

He won all five of his ground duels, managed one key pass, a 92% pass success rate, 100% of his dribbles as well as three tackles. Playing at the higher level brought the best out of him and Liverpool fans can expect a hugely talented and technical midfielder who will always want the ball and will only improve from his time at Sociedad surrounded by a far superior level of players.