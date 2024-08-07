AFP via Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The former striker has struggled to impose himself as a key starter at Spurs.

Former Everton fan favourite Richarlison is currently being linked with a move away from Tottenham.

The 27-year-old joined Spurs two years ago and has totalled 66 games so far across two campaigns. Everton received around £60m for his sale after he left as one of the most adored figures following 53 goals and 13 assists in 152 appearances. Initially, he struggled for form under Antonio Conte managing just three goals from 35 games in his first season. However, the introduction of Ange Postecoglou saw his fortunes turn around.

He managed 12 goals and four assists in 31 games last season playing as their main striker after Harry Kane’s departure and scored nine goals in eight games across December to February. However, injuries meant he missed seven of the last 13 games. While over the past few years he has often posted cryptic videos about Everton showing his support, a return will always be considered unlikely but he is reportedly open to an exit this summer. TalkSPORT have revealed that the London club are waiting for a ‘huge bid’ from Saudi Arabia to help fund their new striker search.

Dominic Solanke has been targeted and the AFC Bournemouth striker would certainly not come cheap given his £65m release clause - a deal in which Liverpool would a profit due to a sell-on-clause inserted in their deal with the Cherries. Al-Ahli are one club mentioned and it is said that the Brazilian is said to be open to an exit to the Middle East.

Previous instances have seen Richarlison comment regularly on Everton posts, with his latest being in June as the official Everton account posted a video about Goodison Park over the years. And he responded to the post replying with a four-word message. “I love Goodison Park”, he said. Furthermore, taking to Instagram, he commented on a post that featured both Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines. Taking to his Instagram story, Richarlison posted an image of himself with Coleman and Baines with the caption: “The kings”.