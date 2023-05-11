Jamie Carragher’s passionate punditry accidentally left him having to sympathise with a Liverpool legend who he didn’t want to upset.

Two Liverpool legends inadvertently clashed while offering pundit advice on the Champions League semi-final between AC Milan and Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

Inter Milan triumphed in the feisty derby and one major talking point was a penalty shout for Inter as forward Lautaro Martinez was brought down in the penalty box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The referee initially awarded the penalty but upon a VAR review, was brought to the screen after which he overturned his initial decision.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher praised that choice when working on CBS Sports and was so passionate about his opinion, labelled anyone else who might think otherwise a 'clown'.

Carragher said: "I think anyone out there who is watching the replay and seen what VAR do and still believe that is a penalty, they must be a clown."

Jamie Carragher was passionate about the penalty decision (Image: Getty Images)

Moments later, the studio had brought up a Tweet showing an opinion on the controversial penalty decision from none other than former Liverpool teammate and footballing legend Steven Gerrard who said: "I think technically the penalty should have stood."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking hot under the collar, a shaky Jamie Carragher was quick to backtrack and sympathise with Gerrard.

Going red in the face, he said: "He's an attacking player, he was liable a little bit now and again to go down under a little bit of contact, never a dive. I can understand where he's coming from.

"Players in my position, defenders... I can understand attacked maybe thinking it was a penalty. As a defender, we've got to try and stick together and I felt some people were getting carried away."

Fellow pundits Micah Richards and Thierry Henry couldn't help but chuckle as Carragher dug his hole deeper and deeper, eventually asking the former centre-back to name names as to who he was calling a clown.

Advertisement

Advertisement