Rio Ferdinand has come to Virgil van Dijk’s defence following Liverpool’s heavy defeat to Manchester City.

Liverpool fell to another disappointing defeat on Saturday, losing 4-1 away to Manchester City despite taking the lead through Mohamed Salah. City maintained their title bid with the comeback win, while Liverpool suffered another setback as they look to make up ground on the top four.

In truth, the Reds were nowhere near City’s level at the Etihad, with the home side dominating the vast majority of the game, and the heavy defeat will once again set the alarm bells ringings. A number of Liverpool players have come in for individual criticism so far this season, and van Dijk has been one of them, despite his instrumental role in the club’s success over recent times.

Recently, the Dutch defender was called out for his supposed lack of leadership, and while Ferdiand can’t defend van Dijk’s decision-making from the defeat to City, he does think it’s unfair for the centre-back to be judged on his leadership.

“I’m not sure about his leadership skills, he has never really been one to win the armband, with others ahead of him, and that’s probably not his strongest attribute,” he told BT Sport. “We’re not on the pitch. Does he communicate enough? Only Liverpool players can tell us that.

“When they were flying, no one questioned him as a leader or a talker. It’s more important to look at decisions he is making on the pitch as a footballer, and that clip we showed there is about decision-making. At the highest level, the best players make the best decisions to impact the game. On today’s performance, in that once incident, he could have done a better job.