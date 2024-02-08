What Xabi Alonso really thinks of becoming Liverpool manager according to Bayern Munich legend
Former Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger believes that Xabi Alonso's dream is to manage Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp will depart at the end of the season after eight years at the club but his successor hasn't been announced as of yet. There are plenty of names that have been linked to the job and Alonso has emerged as a early frontrunner.
Speaking on the TV coverage in Germany following Leverkusen's latest victory over Stuttgart, in which Alonso's side grabbed a late 90th minute winner to progress to the German cup semi-finals, he revealed that he believes the Spaniard is set on a 'dream' move to Merseyside. "I know him, and I am sure his dream is to coach Liverpool," Schweinsteiger said. "I am sure he will leave Leverkusen in the summer." Alonso, who has been quizzed on a regular basis about the potential move almost weekly at this point, reiterated that his focus remains on Leverkusen's season. "Sometimes it's more important to be ready in your mind than in your legs. And at present our heads are strong," Alonso stated. "We only think and talk about Bayern."
The club are set to face Bayern Munich at the weekend, in what is a huge clash in the Bundesliga for a few reasons. Firstly, Leverkusen are two games from matching Munich's record of 32 games unbeaten in a row and Thomas Tuchel's side will be a huge threat. And secondly, it is the battle of the top two and if Leverkusen taste defeat they drop into second for the first time since September.