Xabi Alonso.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger believes that Xabi Alonso's dream is to manage Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp will depart at the end of the season after eight years at the club but his successor hasn't been announced as of yet. There are plenty of names that have been linked to the job and Alonso has emerged as a early frontrunner.

Speaking on the TV coverage in Germany following Leverkusen's latest victory over Stuttgart, in which Alonso's side grabbed a late 90th minute winner to progress to the German cup semi-finals, he revealed that he believes the Spaniard is set on a 'dream' move to Merseyside. "I know him, and I am sure his dream is to coach Liverpool," Schweinsteiger said. "I am sure he will leave Leverkusen in the summer." Alonso, who has been quizzed on a regular basis about the potential move almost weekly at this point, reiterated that his focus remains on Leverkusen's season. "Sometimes it's more important to be ready in your mind than in your legs. And at present our heads are strong," Alonso stated. "We only think and talk about Bayern."