Wins for both the red and blue half of Merseyside this weekend have Liverpool and Everton fans thinking positively for the season ahead.

There's a glow of optimism over Merseyside this week after Liverpool and Everton both secured important wins over the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's men continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 victory over West Ham at Anfield, although a lack of clean sheets may infuriate some supporters after a third successive win to that scoreline.

Everton were on their travels to London and secured their first three points of the season against an impressive Brentford side, drawing a sigh of relief from the blue half of the region.

Reds fans may start to be thinking about a title chase while Toffees supporters will be hoping a relegation battle isn't their destiny once again this season. Here's how the stats experts at Opta see the season playing out.

