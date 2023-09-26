Register
Where Liverpool, Man City, Everton & Man Utd are tipped to finish in predicted Premier League table

Wins for both the red and blue half of Merseyside this weekend have Liverpool and Everton fans thinking positively for the season ahead.

By Toby Bryant
Published 26th Sep 2023, 19:38 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 19:47 BST

There's a glow of optimism over Merseyside this week after Liverpool and Everton both secured important wins over the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's men continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 victory over West Ham at Anfield, although a lack of clean sheets may infuriate some supporters after a third successive win to that scoreline.

Everton were on their travels to London and secured their first three points of the season against an impressive Brentford side, drawing a sigh of relief from the blue half of the region.

Reds fans may start to be thinking about a title chase while Toffees supporters will be hoping a relegation battle isn't their destiny once again this season. Here's how the stats experts at Opta see the season playing out.

Luton Town look to have an almighty mountain to climb to stay in the Premier League.

1. 20th - Luton Town

Photo: Getty Images

An 8-0 thumping from Newcastle United won’t have boosted survival hopes at Bramall Lane.

2. 19th - Sheffield United

Photo: Getty Images

Burnley look the most likely of the three promoted sides to stay up but the odds are still against Vincent Kompany.

3. 18th - Burnley

Photo: Getty Images

Bournemouth will hope to be the right side of any upcoming relegation battle.

4. 17th - Bournemouth

Photo: Getty Images

