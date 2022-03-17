The Reds and City have nine games remaining in the Premier League, we take a look at who has the easiest run-in out of both clubs.

Liverpool and Manchester City have nine Premier League games remaining this season with the Reds sitting in second-place, one point behind the leaders.

Jurgen Klopp’s side boast a nine-game winning streak in the top flight, while City drew 0-0 in their last league fixture with Crystal Palace.

Both clubs temporarily turn their attention to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday, with the Reds travelling to Nottingham Forest and City visiting Southampton in the last eight.

The international break follows soon after with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson announced in Gareth Southgate’s England squad on Thursday, while City’s John Stones, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling also make the Three Lions list.

Diogo Jota celebrates scoring for Liverpool at Arsenal with Luis Diaz. Picture: IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

The Reds and the Sky Blues return to league action on April 2 with both clubs facing teams in the relegation zone.

With that being said, let’s take a look at who has the ‘easiest’ run-in out of Liverpool and City after the Reds won 2-0 against Arsenal in their game in hand on Wednesday.

Top 10 toughness

If we’re basing the fixture run-in being ‘easier’ due to the league position of the teams Liverpool or City face, then the Reds have a ‘tougher’ remaining nine games than the Sky Blues.

Klopp’s men take on six of the top 10 clubs in their final nine games, with their trip to the Etihad Stadium a standout on April 10, while they also face rivals Manchester United, who sit fifth, nine days later.

No home advantage

Neither Liverpool or City have an advantage in terms of the number of remaining fixtures being played at Anfield or the Etihad, with both clubs having five home games and four away matches.

This means the Reds and Sky Blues have equal opportunity to secure as many points at their home ground as possible.

Front three fury

With the scoring ability of Liverpool’s front-three it could be argued they have the better morale going into the last nine fixtures, thus making it ‘easier’ for them to potentially pip City to the title.

Mohammed Salah is currently the league’s top scorer with 20 goals and is followed by Diogo Jota in second with 13, while Sadio Mane is joint-third on 12. These numbers will give the trio, Klopp, their fans and the rest of the squad a huge confidence when coming up against future opposition.

Verdict