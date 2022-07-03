Premier League clubs are aware of the 17-year old Fenerbahçe starlet who has been compared to the ex-Real Madrid playmaker.

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Fenerbahçe wonderkid Arda Güler, according to reports in Turkey.

The midfielder burst on to the scene with the Turkish Super Lig runners up last season and they have slapped a £25m price tag on the 17-year old.

If the Reds do make a move for the talented youngster they are expected to face competition from fellow Premier League side Arsenal as well as French Ligue 1 club Lyon.

Big things are expected from Güler with Turkish publication Aksam going as far as to dub him “Mesut Özil’s heir”.

Here is everything you need to know about the player who is being linked with Liverpool:

Who is Arda Güler?

Fenerbahce’s Turkish midfielder Arda Guler passes the ball during the “Global Tour for Peace” friendly charity football match between Fenerbahce and Shakhtar Donetsk to raise funds for Ukraine (Pic: Getty)

Arda Güler is a 17-year old midfielder who plays for Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe.

He started his youth career at TFF First League side Gençlerbirliği S.K before moving to 19 time Super Lig champions academy in 2019.

He signed his first profesional contract in January 2021 and made his debut for the club against Finnish side HJK in the play-off round of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League.

Güler’s league debut for Fenerbahçe was one to remember as he provided the assist for Miha Zajc to score an 89th goal against Antalyaspor and make it 1-0 before the Istanbul side went on to win 2-0.

His playing time was fairly regular over the season and the Ankara born midfielder impressed when given the chance, making 16 appearances in total over the 2021/22 campaign while scoring three goals and providing four assists.

On the international stage, Güler has represented Turkey at Under 17 level.

What are the reports saying about Liverpool’s interest in Arda Güler?

According to Turkish publication Aksam, Güler “is followed by English teams, especially Arsenal and Liverpool.”

The same article described the 17-year old as “Mesut Özil’s heir” and claims it will cost £25 million to sign him from Fenerbahçe.