Liverpool will come up against former players Caoimhin Kelleher and Jordan Henderson when they face Brentford

Two major former Liverpool players will come up against their former side this evening when the Reds make the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Both Caoimhin Kelleher and former captain Jordan Henderson now play for the Bees and the duo have been regular and reliable figures for the team this season. Kelleher is their first choice option in goal, while Henderson has started seven of a possible eight games ahead the clash with Liverpool.

Fellow former Reds Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg are also now Brentford players, having both joined the club last summer.

Brentford are currently 14th in the Premier League table with two wins from their last five. Liverpool have the same record, having lost their last three against Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Why did Liverpool sell Caoimhin Kelleher?

Kelleher was often dubbed the ‘best number two in the world’ during his time at Anfield. His consistent ability to step up in the absence of Alisson made him a solid back-up goalkeeper for Liverpool to rely on.

However, the 26-year-old was hungry for regular starting football, which is not something the Reds could offer him. With Alisson still in top form and the favourite to start between the sticks, he remains Liverpool’s first choice.

The club also reached an agreement last summer to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili this year, which only further cast Kelleher’s role into doubt. Eventually, Liverpool opened themselves to offers for the Republic of Ireland international.

Brentford signed Kelleher for an initial £12.5 million in June, beating a number of clubs to his signature, including Celtic. The shot-stopper has become an immediate starter for the Bees this Premier League season.

Why did Jordan Henderson leave Liverpool?

Henderson was part of the 2023 midfield exodus at Liverpool. Alongside the former captain, vice-skipper James Milner, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita were all either sold or left the club as free agents.

Henderson was sold to Al-Ettifaq for a reported £13 million. He was reunited with former teammate and Anfield legend Steven Gerrard, who had taken on the managerial role just weeks prior to Henderson’s move.

However, Henderson’s decision divided Liverpool fans, due to Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and him being a consistent advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Following his move, the 35-year-old described it as a ‘football decision’ and apologised to anyone he had upset with the transfer.

“If any people from that community feel let down or hurt, I apologise. I did that six months ago, I'll do it again,” Henderson said in January 2024.

“That was never my intention. I had to make a decision based on what I thought was best for me and my family, but I understood it at the same time. But I haven't changed as a person. ... I have the same beliefs.”

The midfielder’s time at Al-Ettifaq was short-lived. Henderson saw his contract terminated after just six months, following reports he was struggling to settle. Henderson signed for Ajax in January 2024 but became a free agent this summer, amid links to a highly anticipated return to England.

Despite reports of him making a sensational return to Sunderland, Brentford announced they had signed Henderson on a two-year contract in July. He has two assists so far for his new side against Chelsea and Manchester United.