The current work being done to Liverpool’s home ground has faced some issues.

Liverpool’s expansion of the Anfield Road end of their stadium has been delayed until 2024.

The new Anfield Road stand was expected to be fully operational by the start of the season, only for that to be pushed back with the upper tier then scheduled to open in stages during the first half of the campaign.

Liverpool have since ran into major issues with the initial contractors the Buckingham Group, who went into administration in August, which resulted in them finding new contractors in the form of Rayner Rowen Construction.

But the Anfield Road upper tier will remain closed until the New Year – with the club unsure as to when the £80million redevelopment will finally be completed.

Liverpool have monitored the progress after every three home games, as they have tried to determine a set date when supporters will be given access to the new development.

Anfield will remain at a reduced capacity for the rest of the calendar year, as work continues on the upper tier and the lower tier will remain open - as it has done for the season so far.

Liverpool FC chief executive officer Billy Hogan said: “Over the course of the last few days it has become clear that in order to complete a thorough assessment of that project completion timeline, it’s going to take longer than really we first thought.

“Ultimately, what that means for supporters is that until we have visibility of all the information needed, we’re going to have to maintain the status quo for the remainder of the calendar year, essentially meaning capacity at Anfield will remain the same as for the previous home games that we’ve seen this season.

“This is a decision that was made in order for us to give time for ourselves, for external consultants as well as for Rayner Rowen to continue with the assessment of the project and ultimately to finalise the project timeline.

“The reality is, we’re just really now beginning to get a clear understanding of what the reality of the delays are.”

It means the period leading up to and immediately after Christmas when Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle visit will all be played in front of reduced-capacity crowds.

It also means fans who have bought tickets for that part of the ground for next weekend’s Merseyside derby will miss out. Hogan apologised to fans who had already bought tickets.

“The schedule we had been told was that ultimately the upper tier would be open in some capacity for the Everton game, which is ultimately why we went ahead with the ticket sales,” he added.

“We are really disappointed to have to deliver this news and really sorry for all those supporters who are impacted.