‘The best option’ - Former Liverpool target makes Saudi Arabia claim after backlash

The Spanish U21 international could have joined any one of Europe’s elite, before he opted to move to Al-Ahli.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:12 BST
One of Liverpool’s summer transfer targets Gabri Veiga has spoken out on moving to Saudi Arabia this summer, claiming it wasn’t just for the money.

Veiga, 21, was linked with almost all of the elite clubs in Europe in the summer, including Liverpool, after he emerged as a target following a strong showing for Celta Vigo last season.

Under the watchful eye of ex-Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, he netted 11 goals and four assists in La Liga in what was a breakout season for the midfielder.

The likes of Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and others were in the market for him before a late move from Al-Ahli came in just as Napoli were set to complete a move.

He signed on a three-year-deal to join the Middle East club after they met his release clause of £30m (€35m) where he has gone on to secure a big money contract at such a young age - but he has come out in defence of the move claiming he saw it as the best option for his development.

“I did not join Saudi just for money.” He told El Larguero. “It was the best option to develop as a player, grow under a young coach, team full of stars and league improving as Saudi PL”. “I’m 100% proud of my choice”.

He joined the likes of former Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, Franck Kessie, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Allan Saint-Maximin but has failed to score in his first seven appearances so far.

Liverpool decided against his signing after identifying the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai as better options, which has worked out well so far for Jurgen Klopp.

